cultureStar WarsApril 19, 2025Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni discuss 'The Mandalorian' and Star Wars CelebrationThe force was strong in Chiba, Japan, where the 2025 Star Wars Celebration took place as fans from around the world gathered for big reveals and what's to come in the Star Wars universe.