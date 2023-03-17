The best mattresses for back pain, value and more!

VIDEO: Justin Bieber shares video update on his health
2:05

Justin Bieber shares video update on his health

Following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the pop singer shared a video to address how he’s coping with the rare neurological complication.

