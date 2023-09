Kerry Washington opens up in new memoir, 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington opens up in new memoir, 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington opens up in new memoir, 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington opens up in new memoir, 'Thicker Than Water'

Kerry Washington opens up in new memoir, 'Thicker Than Water'

The "Scandal" actress gives fans a glimpse into her private life with the book and upcoming "20/20" special, “Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water -- A Conversation with Robin Roberts.”