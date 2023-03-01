King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to move out of Frogmore Cottage: Reports

1:19cultureRoyal FamilyMarch 1, 2023King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to move out of Frogmore Cottage: ReportsThe British press is also reporting that Charles has offered the residence to his brother Prince Andrew.Up Next in culturePrince Harry’s ‘Spare’ has sold nearly 1.5 million copies in US, UK and CanadaJanuary 13, 2023Valentine Low on the future of the royal courtiers: ‘They will always have a role’January 26, 2023'American Idol' contestant reveals he is Santa Fe High School shooting survivorFebruary 27, 2023