King Charles III picks up person's cane during UK Parliament visit

5:02cultureDecember 14, 2022King Charles III picks up person's cane during UK Parliament visit While greeting people at Westminster Hall to honor Queen Elizabeth II, Charles stopped to pick up someone's cane after it fell in front of his feet. Up Next in cultureSussexes claim unfair treatment in new ‘Harry and Meghan’ previewDecember 13, 2022King Charles III meets Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyDecember 9, 2022Princess Kate visits Harvard as part of ongoing work around early childhood yearsDecember 2, 2022