Lawyer says Lizzo plans to countersue dancers after allegations of harassment

Lawyer says Lizzo plans to countersue dancers after allegations of harassment

Lawyer says Lizzo plans to countersue dancers after allegations of harassment

Lawyer says Lizzo plans to countersue dancers after allegations of harassment

Lawyer says Lizzo plans to countersue dancers after allegations of harassment

Lizzo is planning to countersue her backup dancers who have filed a lawsuit against the singer, according to her lawyer Marty Singer.