This Week from 40 Boxes: Deals on polarized sunglasses, body care and more

VIDEO: Lil Nas X celebrates love in debut tour
1:31

Lil Nas X celebrates love in debut tour

Lil Nas X's debut tour continues to make headlines, with the rapper sending pizza to anti-LGBTQ protesters and incorporating fantasy in his shows.

Up Next in culture

Lil Nas X gives inside look at New York Fashion Week

Lil Nas X gives inside look at New York Fashion Week

September 13, 2022
VIDEO: Prince William, Kate thank staff involved in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Prince William, Kate thank staff involved in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

September 22, 2022
VIDEO: Ye apologizes to Kim Kardashian, opens up about co-parenting challenges

Ye apologizes to Kim Kardashian, opens up about co-parenting challenges

September 22, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.