Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat on new season of ‘Emily in Paris’

4:34cultureDecember 16, 2022Lucien Laviscount and Camille Razat on new season of ‘Emily in Paris’“Emily in Paris” week on “GMA” wraps up with the stars dishing on the role Parisian culture and fashion play in the hit series.Up Next in culture‘Emily in Paris’ creator Darren Star and star Lucas Bravo join ‘GMA’December 15, 2022Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery talk ‘Emily in Paris’December 14, 2022H.E.R. reveals what she learned from playing Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' December 15, 2022