Man shares dad's text message 'Barbie' review

1:37cultureAugust 11, 2023Man shares dad's text message 'Barbie' review"She even takes down the greatest movie of all time, 'The Godfather', as a movie men feel compelled to mansplain to women," Conor O'Brien's father Dan O'Brien wrote.Up Next in culture‘Barbie’ breaks $1 Billion at the box officeAugust 7, 2023The story behind girl with Ewing's sarcoma getting surprised by Dwayne JohnsonAugust 11, 2023Carly Rae Jepsen shares dream collaborator in 'Ask Me Anything' and we're here for it August 10, 2023