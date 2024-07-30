5:26cultureOlympicsJuly 30, 2024Marion Jones talks life and career rebootThe five-time Olympian who served six months in prison after lying to prosecutors about using performance-enhancing drugs is reinventing herself and helping others along the way.Up Next in cultureSimone Manuel returns from overtraining syndrome with her eyes on goldJuly 28, 2024Alex Morgan left off US Women’s Olympic Soccer Team rosterJune 27, 2024Thousands of Taylor Swift fans gather on hill in Munich to listen to her concertJuly 29, 2024