Mauricio Umansky’s daughters wish dad good luck ahead of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The real estate broker, who appeared on Netflix's "Buying Beverly Hills", will compete on "Dancing with the Stars" season 32. His daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia sent him this sweet message.