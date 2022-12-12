Digital Deals: Final days to save up to 84% on apparel, home décor and more

VIDEO: Naomi Ackie talks new film, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'
5:05

Naomi Ackie talks new film, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

Ackie plays legendary singer Whitney Houston in new biopic and shares how she got guidance from Houston's family for some of the film's crucial moments.

Up Next in culture

'Weird Al' Yankovic talks new biopic and his music

'Weird Al' Yankovic talks new biopic and his music

November 8, 2022
VIDEO: King Charles III meets Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

King Charles III meets Wrexham AFC owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

December 9, 2022
VIDEO: Reactions to Brittney Griner's release from wife Cherelle, WNBA and former coaches

Reactions to Brittney Griner's release from wife Cherelle, WNBA and former coaches

December 8, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.