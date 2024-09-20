1:58cultureOlympicsSeptember 20, 2024New audio challenges ruling over Jordan Chiles' bronze medalThe Washington Post analyzed audio and visual evidence of the gymnast’s coach inquiring about her score amid the floor exercise competition.Up Next in cultureJordan Chiles speaks out after being stripped of bronze medalSeptember 12, 2024Romanian gymnast receives bronze medal and Australian breakdancer speaks outAugust 17, 2024Jordan Chiles ordered to return bronze medal by Olympic CommitteeAugust 11, 2024