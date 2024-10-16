0:23cultureOctober 16, 2024Nick Jonas sprints off stage during concert due to safety concernDuring a Jonas Brothers concert in Prague, Nick Jonas ran off the stage, motioning "time out" with his hands, stopping the show for several minutes.Up Next in cultureJenn Tran shares why she’s paying tribute to Taylor Swift on 'Dancing with the Stars'October 14, 2024Dwayne Johnson has the sweetest interaction with emotional fanOctober 14, 2024Dwight Howard gets emotional talking about his plan for his next 'DWTS' routineOctober 14, 2024