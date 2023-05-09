'GMA' Deals & Steals to get walking

VIDEO: Oprah tells graduates to be good to someone every day in inspiring speech
2:29

Oprah tells graduates to be good to someone every day in inspiring speech

In an inspiring commencement speech, Oprah told graduating seniors at Tennessee State University to be good "to at least one other person every single day."

