Oprah tells graduates to be good to someone every day in inspiring speech

2:29cultureOprahMay 9, 2023Oprah tells graduates to be good to someone every day in inspiring speechIn an inspiring commencement speech, Oprah told graduating seniors at Tennessee State University to be good "to at least one other person every single day."Up Next in cultureMom and son celebrate matching residency programs togetherMarch 24, 2023Prince Louis and Prince George enjoy s’mores at coronation volunteer eventMay 8, 2023The 1975's Matty Healy, Phoebe Bridgers spotted dancing at Taylor Swift concert May 8, 2023