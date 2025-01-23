2:04cultureOscarsJanuary 23, 2025Oscar nominee Diane Warren reacts to losing home in LA firesWhile reacting to her 16th overall Academy Award nomination for the song "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight," Diane Warren discussed losing her home of 30 years in the Los Angeles wildfires.Up Next in culture1st time Oscar nominee Coralie Fargeat reacts to sole female director nominationJanuary 23, 2025'Anora' star Yura Borisov reacts to 1st Oscar nomination with his kidsJanuary 23, 2025'Anora' star Mikey Madison reacts to 1st Oscar nomination with momJanuary 23, 2025