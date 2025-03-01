2:48cultureOscarsMarch 1, 2025Oscar nominees who could make history at the 2025 Academy AwardsAdrian Brody, the youngest man ever to win an Oscar for Best Actor in 2003, is a favorite to win for his role in the "Brutalist," but Timothee Chalamet could be the new youngest winner if he wins.Up Next in cultureABC News' Robin Roberts counts down to Sunday's OscarsFebruary 28, 2025'Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts' specialFebruary 28, 2025Oscars roundtable looks toward the big nightFebruary 28, 2025