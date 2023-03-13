VIDEO: An Oscars surprise for deserving film school teacher
9:13

An Oscars surprise for deserving film school teacher

“GMA” has a huge surprise for deserving teacher Charles Reynoso, the director of education at Reel Works, which is a program that inspires young people to share their stories through filmmaking.

Up Next in culture

Watch the incredible moment this hospice patient zips through her bucket list

Watch the incredible moment this hospice patient zips through her bucket list

March 8, 2023
VIDEO: Original Ellie voice actor praises Bella Ramsey’s performance in 'The Last of Us'

Original Ellie voice actor praises Bella Ramsey’s performance in 'The Last of Us'

March 13, 2023
VIDEO: Best moments from the 2023 Oscars

Best moments from the 2023 Oscars

March 13, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.