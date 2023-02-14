'GMA' Deals & Steals Beauty Bonanza

VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl LVII win
4:27

Patrick Mahomes talks Super Bowl LVII win

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl 57 MVP caught up with ABC News’ Will Reeve while celebrating his second championship title at Disneyland.

Up Next in culture

Patrick Mahomes describes the moment he knew the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes describes the moment he knew the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl

February 13, 2023
VIDEO: Relationship advice from some of our favorite celebrity couples

Favorite celebrity couple relationship advice

February 14, 2023
After celebrating at the Disneyland Parade, 2023 Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reflected on the game with Will Reeve.

Patrick Mahomes describes the moment he knew the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl

February 13, 2023

Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.