1:52cultureNCAADecember 23, 2024Penn State women’s volleyball team win 8th championship titleCoach Katie Schumacher Cawley, who was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in September, led the Penn State Nittany Lions to their eighth NCAA championship title and their first one in 10 years.Up Next in cultureWalk-on basketball player surprised with full scholarshipDecember 19, 2024Vikings head coach talks being one of NFL’s youngest coachesDecember 17, 2024Bill Belichick talks new role as UNC football coachDecember 13, 2024