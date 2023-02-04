'GMA' Deals & Steals celebrating Black-owned businesses

VIDEO: 'You People' draws controversy over culture clash plot
2:28

'You People' draws controversy over culture clash plot

The film from Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, that stars Hill alongside Lauren London in an opposites attract rom-com, already has some critics taking aim at the film.

