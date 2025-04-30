1:11cultureAnimalsApril 30, 2025Philadelphia Zoo names baby tortoises after ‘Golden Girls’ charactersThe zoo announced that the four Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises born in February have been named Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia after more than 13,000 people voted.Up Next in cultureSheryl Lee Ralph teases 'Abbott Elementary' season 4 finaleApril 10, 2025William Stanford Davis talks 'Abbott Elementary'January 8, 2025Is there a post-credit scene in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*'? Let's ask the castApril 29, 2025