The Right Stuff: Save on the best holiday cards!

VIDEO: Pink talks family life, touring and upcoming album
4:16

Pink talks family life, touring and upcoming album

Ahead of her appearance at the American Music Awards, Pink sits down to talk about parenthood and why she says her forthcoming album "Trustfall" is her best one yet.

Up Next in culture

Our favorite Pink moments for her birthday

Our favorite Pink moments for her birthday

September 8, 2022
Singer Jewel shines in the spotlight, raising awareness for mental health

Singer Jewel shines in the spotlight, raising awareness for mental health

November 17, 2022
VIDEO: Amy Schneider testifies against Ohio bill prohibiting gender-affirming care

Amy Schneider testifies against Ohio bill prohibiting gender-affirming care

November 16, 2022

Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures. All Rights Reserved.