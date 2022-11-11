The biggest Deals & Steals gift guide yet -- save up to 84% on these great gift ideas

VIDEO: New ‘Power Trip’ clip captures excitement of Election Day
2:21

New ‘Power Trip’ clip captures excitement of Election Day

In the new episode of the docuseries, ABC News embed Miles Cohen visits Mar-a-Lago to cover an event with former President Donald Trump, who drops clues about his political future.

