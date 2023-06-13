Shop last-minute gift ideas for Father's Day

VIDEO: Prince William attends opening of charity's new housing development
0:43

Prince William attends opening of charity's new housing development

The Prince of Wales opened Reuben House, a block of 33 affordable studio properties, as part of Centrepoint's development in Peckham, London.

