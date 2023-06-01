Prince William, Kate attend royal wedding in Jordan

0:25cultureRoyal FamilyJune 1, 2023Prince William, Kate attend royal wedding in JordanThe Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly among 1,700 guests who attended the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Al Saif.Up Next in culturePrince Louis and Prince George enjoy s’mores at coronation volunteer eventMay 8, 2023Prince William, Kate greet crowds in Windsor following King Charles III’s coronationMay 7, 2023'Mulan' star Ming-Na Wen receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame May 31, 2023