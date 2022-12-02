Prince William and Princess Kate to present Earthshot Prize

2:55cultureRoyal FamilyDecember 2, 2022Prince William and Princess Kate to present Earthshot PrizeThe Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to present the Earthshot Prize, an initiative that awards new innovations to fight climate change.Up Next in culturePrince William and Princess Kate visiting US for 1st time in 8 yearsNovember 30, 2022YouTuber co-creates series featuring all-AANHPI castDecember 2, 2022Prince and Princess of Wales tour Boston Harbor to learn about city’s climate issuesDecember 1, 2022