Rihanna posted a photo of her son with the caption, "my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."
0:31
Instagram/Rihanna

Rihanna jokes her son is upset he's not attending the Oscars

The singer, who is performing at the Oscars on March 12, posted an Instagram photo of her son with the caption, "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

