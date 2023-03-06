Rihanna jokes her son is upset he's not attending the Oscars

0:31Instagram/RihannacultureOscarsMarch 6, 2023Rihanna jokes her son is upset he's not attending the OscarsThe singer, who is performing at the Oscars on March 12, posted an Instagram photo of her son with the caption, "My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."Up Next in cultureAdele signs bride's wedding dress while singing 'When We Were Young'March 6, 2023'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Stephanie Hsu plays Ask Me Anything March 3, 2023Lance Bass on what he thinks his kids will do when they grow upMarch 2, 2023