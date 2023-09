Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s dog sports adorable bow tie ahead of wedding

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s dog sports adorable bow tie ahead of wedding

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s dog sports adorable bow tie ahead of wedding

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s dog sports adorable bow tie ahead of wedding

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign’s dog sports adorable bow tie ahead of wedding

Lil Man Lukas is looking so handsome for his moms’ big day!