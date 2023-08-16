Why Robin Roberts always calls her fiancee 'Sweet Amber'

1:18cultureAugust 16, 2023Why Robin Roberts always calls her fiancee 'Sweet Amber'"There are so many things Robin does that make my heart go pitter-patter, and her always calling me 'Sweet Amber' is one of them," Amber Laign said. Up Next in culture‘GMA’ hosts live bachelorette party to celebrate Robin Roberts' weddingAugust 8, 2023George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth send wedding well wishes to Robin and Amber August 16, 2023Priyanka Chopra Jonas sings along to ‘Lovebug’ while husband Nick Jonas performsAugust 15, 2023