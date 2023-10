Behind the scenes of the epic football match up from Andy’s room

ABC News’ Reena Roy takes “GMA” viewers behind the scenes on how Sunday’s NFL game between the Falcons and Jaguars is being adapted to take place in the Toy Story Universe.