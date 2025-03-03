0:26cultureOscarsMarch 3, 2025Selma Blair’s adorable service dog steals hearts of celebs at Vanity Fair after-partyAfter the 2025 Oscars, Selma Blair brought her service dog, Scout, to the Vanity Fair after-party and Patricia Clarkson, Chrissy Teigen and Justin Theroux were completely smitten.Up Next in cultureMikey Madison discusses first Oscars win with Lara SpencerMarch 3, 2025Adrien Brody talks channeling his grandfather in 'The Brutalist'March 3, 2025Best moments from the 2025 OscarsMarch 3, 2025