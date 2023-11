Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Willie Nelson perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show

Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Willie Nelson perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show

Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Willie Nelson perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show

Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Willie Nelson perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show

Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo, Willie Nelson perform at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show

Lara Spencer reports on the buzziest stories of the day in “GMA” Pop News.