2:07cultureNovember 21, 2024Showstopping looks from the 2024 CMA Awards red carpetFrom Shaboozey to Lainey Wilson to Kacey Musgraves, all of your favorite country stars brought the heat to this year's red carpet!Up Next in cultureCelebrity couples hit the 2024 CMA Awards red carpet togetherNovember 21, 2024'DWTS' couples share what they're grateful for about their partners ahead of finaleNovember 20, 2024NFL player throws touchdown ball into the stands, and you won't believe who caught itNovember 19, 2024