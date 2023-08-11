'GMA' Deals & Steals on fan favorites

VIDEO: The story behind girl with Ewing's sarcoma getting surprised by Dwayne Johnson
1:53

The story behind girl with Ewing's sarcoma getting surprised by Dwayne Johnson

Luna Perrone was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma when she was 9 years old. Now, she is 12 years old and battling bone cancer for a third time.

