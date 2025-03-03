0:53cultureOscarsMarch 3, 2025The story behind Kieran Culkin's wife promising him a 4th child if he won an OscarBest supporting actor winner Kieran Culkin revealed to Lara Spencer how the deal went down with his wife to have four children if he won the OscarUp Next in cultureAdam Sandler steals the show during Conan O'Brien's Oscars monologueMarch 3, 2025Paul Tazewell makes history as 1st Black man to win the Oscar for best costume designMarch 3, 2025Zoë Saldaña makes history with 1st Oscar winMarch 3, 2025