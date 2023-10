The Struts perform 'Pretty Vicious' on 'GMA'

The Struts perform 'Pretty Vicious' on 'GMA'

The Struts perform 'Pretty Vicious' on 'GMA'

The Struts perform 'Pretty Vicious' on 'GMA'

The Struts perform 'Pretty Vicious' on 'GMA'

The glam rockers will release their fourth album, "Pretty Vicious," on Nov. 3.