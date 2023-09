Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro talk new season of 'The View'

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro talk new season of 'The View'

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro talk new season of 'The View'

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro talk new season of 'The View'

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro talk new season of 'The View'

The hosts share what viewers can expect during this season of the daytime talk program.