Taylor Swift steps out in LA for premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift steps out in LA for premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift steps out in LA for premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift steps out in LA for premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film

Taylor Swift steps out in LA for premiere of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film

The superstar was met at the concert film's premiere by swaths of Swifties. The film offers a cinematic chronicle of the singer's sixth concert tour.