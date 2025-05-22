3:03cultureMay 22, 2025Team Penske fires multiple team officials after cheating scandalControversy is swirling around defending Indy 500 champion Josef Newgarden after his car was found with illegal modifications during qualifiers.Up Next in cultureAll eye on tennis player Jannik Skinner following doping scandalAugust 28, 2024Inside the investigation that exposed corruption in college sportsJune 12, 2024Ohtani’s former translator reportedly facing federal charges for gambling scandalApril 11, 2024