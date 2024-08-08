3:00cultureOlympicsAugust 8, 2024Team USA adds to medal count in 400-meter and 3,000-meter steeplechaseQuincy Hall clawed his way from fourth place in the 400-meter final to seize a gold medal, and Kenneth Rooks secured silver in a dramatic finish for the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.Up Next in cultureBy the Numbers: US female athletes are breaking records in the Summer OlympicsAugust 8, 2024Matt Damon reflects on working with Robin Williams August 2, 2024Carrie Underwood recalls nerves on 'Idol' Hollywood trip: 2009 'GMA' throwbackAugust 1, 2024