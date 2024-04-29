1:50cultureApril 29, 2024Timberwolves advance to next round of NBA playoffsThe Minnesota Timberwolves officially became the first team to move onto the next round of the NBA playoffs after finishing a four game sweep of the Phoenix Suns.Up Next in cultureLeBron and Lakers try to pull off a historic come-back victoryApril 28, 2024Jon Bon Jovi on his 35-year marriage and advice to newlyweds April 26, 2024From 'Seinfeld' to 'Comedians in Cars,' Jerry Seinfeld revisits key career momentsApril 26, 2024