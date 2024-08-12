1:34cultureOlympicsAugust 12, 2024Tom Cruise performs epic stunt at Paris Olympics closing ceremonyThe Hollywood star rappelled down from the top of Stade de France, rode off on a motorcycle and jumped from a plane during the changeover ceremony ahead of the 2028 games in Los Angeles.Up Next in culturePilot Greg Wooldridge talks 'The Blue Angels'May 15, 2024Miley Cyrus gets emotional during Disney Legends Awards Ceremony inductionAugust 12, 2024Watch the 1st teaser trailer for ‘Snow White’August 10, 2024