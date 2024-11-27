6:20cultureDancing With the StarsNovember 27, 2024Turkey Tango throwdown with 'DWTS' cast"DWTS" cast takes on a challenge from our sponsor Walmart to merge Thanksgiving and sports by creating a new dance move that’s sure to impress.Up Next in culture'DWTS' cast share sweet messages to partners ahead of finaleNovember 26, 2024'DWTS' couples share what they're grateful for about their partners ahead of finaleNovember 20, 2024Jenn Tran gets emotional reacting to her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ eliminationOctober 30, 2024