VIDEO: Tyler Perry admits to suicide attempt
2:53

Tyler Perry shares past suicide attempts after death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

After the sudden death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the actor and director admitted he’s tried to take his own life in the past.

