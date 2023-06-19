'GMA' Digital Deals: Save 50% on Gifts That Bloom gardening kits and more

VIDEO: USWNT captain to miss World Cup with foot injury
1:21

USWNT captain to miss World Cup with foot injury

Defender and current U.S. Women's Soccer captain Becky Sauerbrunn tweeted she is "heartbroken" to miss the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month due to a foot injury.

