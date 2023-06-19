USWNT captain to miss World Cup with foot injury

1:21cultureWorld CupJune 19, 2023USWNT captain to miss World Cup with foot injuryDefender and current U.S. Women's Soccer captain Becky Sauerbrunn tweeted she is "heartbroken" to miss the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month due to a foot injury.Up Next in cultureNBA star Stephen Curry surprises middle schoolers with meals, books and soccer drillsJune 9, 2023Neil Patrick Harris, Hayley Kiyoko, Jonathan Van Ness and more deliver Pride messagesJune 16, 2023Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are relationship goalsJune 15, 2023