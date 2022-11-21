Val Chmerkovskiy talks being in the 'Dancing With The Stars' finale after 5 years

1:15cultureNovember 21, 2022Val Chmerkovskiy talks being in the 'Dancing With The Stars' finale after 5 yearsThe "DWTS" pro dancer says his partner, Gabby Windey, this season "had something special about her from the very beginning."Up Next in cultureTrevor Donovan and Daniel Durant eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'November 15, 2022We played Ask Me Anything with Anya Taylor-Joy backstage at 'GMA'November 21, 2022Our favorite Mickey and Minnie Mouse moments for their birthdaysNovember 18, 2022