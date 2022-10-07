‘Woman of Light’ by Kali Fajardo-Anstine is this week's ‘GMA’ Buzz Pick

0:42cultureOctober 7, 2022‘Woman of Light’ by Kali Fajardo-Anstine is this week's ‘GMA’ Buzz PickFajardo-Anstine's coming-of-age tale follows Luz Lopez, who begins to have magical visions about the lives of her ancestors after she turns 18.Up Next in cultureAuthor and poet Yung Pueblo: 'I realized that the healing was real'October 7, 2022Hispanic Heritage Month: Actor Chris Rivas on what it means to be Latino in America October 6, 2022Will and Kate make cocktails on visit to Northern IrelandOctober 6, 2022