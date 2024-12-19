Eighteen children were officially adopted into their forever families at a special holiday adoption event just in time for Christmas.
Held at at the Ocala Courthouse in Florida on Dec. 13, the event presided over by Judge Stacy Youmans turned the courthouse into a festive haven with Santa and Mrs. Claus played a special role by handing out adoption certificates to the children, as a sweet gesture to mark their new beginnings.
Judge Youmans added to the festive spirit by presenting each family with a personalized ornament engraved with their names, according to the Ocala Gazette.
Families gathered afterward for a holiday party complete with gifts, cookies, and the chance to capture photos with Santa himself.
By the end of the day, the event united 13 families with their new children.
Speaking to the Ocala Gazette, Sherry Suarez, who adopted two siblings, encouraged others to consider adoption.
"Do it. It's a blessing," she said.