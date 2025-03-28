A 23-year-old is vowing to care for his four younger brothers after their mother and father died unexpectedly in February, one week apart.
"Right now, I have temporary custody," Devin Davis told "Good Morning America." "I go to court again in May to get full custody of [my brothers]. I'm not really sure if I would have to go through the adopting route or not … If I have to, absolutely."
Davis, the eldest of the five siblings, said "everything" changed for him and his brothers Jasin Davis, 20, Jakeb, 11, Tobias, 8, and Preston, 5, after their late father, James Andrew Davis, a concrete polisher, died at the age of 42 during a work trip in Florida.
"My dad was one of the hardest working men I've ever met in my life outside of his father," Devin Davis said. "He would do anything for us boys or anybody outside of the community."
Devin Davis, who lives in Lenoir City, Tennessee, and worked with his father, was on the trip to Florida with his dad and their manager when they found James Davis in his hotel room, not breathing. Despite giving him CPR and first responders rushing to their aid, the elder Davis died on Feb. 14.
"I don't even know how to use words to describe it, like, it's just unreal," Devin Davis said. "Even though I know this is happening, it still just don't feel real. My father was one of my best friends. We did everything together. We fished together, worked together."
The Davis siblings do not know their father's official cause of death, but Devin Davis said he suspects his father, who had a family history of heart conditions, may have had a heart attack.
In addition to their father's sudden death, the Davises have also had to contend with their mother's sudden death.
Nearly a week after Devin Davis returned home to Tennessee, he said he was woken one evening by one of his younger brothers, who told him, "Mom just got hit by a car! Mom just got hit by a car!"
He said his brothers told him their mother Jennifer Davis, 41, had gone outside to chase after their family dog, Rose, who had escaped from home.
"My mom is a big animal lover, and we just lost our father. She was just trying to make sure these boys didn't lose anything else that they love," Devin Davis said. "So, she just got into action and was trying to save the family's dog. She made it across the road, and when she came back is when she got hit by the oncoming car."
Tennessee Highway Patrol Capt. Stacey Heatherly confirmed to ABC News that Jennifer Davis was hit by a car on Feb. 21 and was in critical condition when she was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Heatherly said the agency was later informed that Jennifer Davis died the morning of Feb. 22, as confirmed by a death certificate obtained by ABC News.
Devin Davis said that although he is still grappling with the loss of both of his parents, he is committed to raising his youngest brothers and keeping their "very close family" together.
"If it wasn't for these boys, I don't know if I would be able to do what I'm doing now," he said. "My parents raised me to be like this, but these boys [are] what's keeping me pushing every day."